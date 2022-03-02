Left Menu

Russia says it's ready for new Ukraine talks

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:41 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
A Kremlin spokesman says a Russian delegation will be ready on Wednesday evening to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that "in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators." He did not indicate where the talks could take place.

There was no immediate word from Ukrainian authorities about their plans.

The first round of talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war were held near the Belarus-Ukraine border last Sunday.

They produced no breakthrough, though the two sides agreed to meet again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to force him into concessions by continuing to press its invasion.

