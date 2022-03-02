Left Menu

Mangaluru, Mar 2 Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:59 IST
Mangaluru, Mar 2 Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

