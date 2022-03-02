Lithuania could ban Russian vessels from its ports -BNS

Lithuania's government will vote on Wednesday on whether to ban Russian vessels from its ports following the invasion of Ukraine, the BNS news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Ships sailing under an aggressor flag will have no place in the Klaipeda port," Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis told BNS, referring to the country's main port.

The ban would affect ships sailing under the Russian flag or with any other connections to Russia, its people or companies, BNS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)