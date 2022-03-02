Left Menu

19th India-US Military Cooperation Group meeting held in Agra

The discussions focussed on strengthening the ongoing defence engagements between the two sides and mulled on new initiatives under the ambit of existing cooperation mechanism. 

Updated: 02-03-2022 16:26 IST
The India-US MCG is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between the countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and the US Indo-Pacific Command. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
The 19th edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on March 01-02, 2022. The meeting was co-chaired by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna from the Indian side and Deputy Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command Lieutenant General Stephen D Sklenka from the US side. The discussions focussed on strengthening the ongoing defence engagements between the two sides and mulled on new initiatives under the ambit of the existing cooperation mechanism.

The India-US MCG is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between the countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and the US Indo-Pacific Command.

(With Inputs from PIB)

