Ukraine foreign minister says discussed new Russia sanctions with UK's Truss

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:26 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had discussed new sanctions on Russia on a call with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

They discussed "coordinated new sanctions on Russia for its barbaric aggression against Ukraine, as well as steps to close any loopholes and leave Russia no chance to bypass current and future sanctions," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

