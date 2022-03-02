Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll Opinionway - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:31 IST
French President E Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners for Les Echos and Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 26%, LE PEN 19%, PECRESSE 15%, ZEMMOUR 12% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,642 respondents conducted between February 27-March 2; margin of error between +/- 1.1 and 2.5 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

