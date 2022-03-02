Scheme to rehabilitate displaced families of PoK, Sri Lankan Tamils, 1984 riot victims to continue

The Modi government has approved till 2025-26 the continuation of an umbrella scheme under which funds will be provided for the relief and rehabilitation of displaced families of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sri Lankan Tamils, victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots among others.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 1,452 crore for the extended period, enables migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and facilitates their inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

''The Modi government has approved the proposal for the continuation of the seven existing sub-schemes under the umbrella scheme 'Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates' for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs 1,452 crore,'' an official statement said.

The approval will ensure that assistance under the umbrella scheme continues to reach beneficiaries through the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

The government, at different points in time, had started different schemes.

These seven schemes provide assistance for relief and rehabilitation of displaced families of PoK and Chhamb, Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Bru refugees lodged in relief camps in Tripura and enhanced relief to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Financial assistance and other facilities will also be given to the families of affected civilian victims of terrorist violence including militancy, insurgency, communal, left-wing extremism violence and cross border firing and victims of mine, IED blasts on Indian territory and grants-in-aid to Central Tibetan Relief Committee (CTRC), The government is also providing grants-in-aid to the government of West Bengal for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India, situated in Cooch Behar district and for resettlement of 922 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh, the statement said.

