China cyberspace regulator issues draft rules on internet pop-up push services
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:38 IST
China cyberspace regulator has issued draft rules on Wednesday on internet pop-up push services.
Advertising information must be compliant, and providers which push news must have licences, the Cyberspace Administration said in the statement.
