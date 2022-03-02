Left Menu

Four held for firing at, injuring medical shop owner in Maha's Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:47 IST
Four held for firing at, injuring medical shop owner in Maha's Raigad
Four persons have been arrested in connection with the firing on a medical shop owner in Maharashtra's Raigad district on February 11, a police official said on Wednesday.

Shubham Jaiswal (24) was going home after shutting his shop in the night when he was shot at and injured by two motorcycle-borne persons, the Mangaon police station official said.

''The two motorcycle-borne persons had fled in the direction of Indapur, We found the two-wheeler in Kalmaje village, and a probe revealed it had been stolen from Vashi police station limits in Navi Mumbai. A phone call made to Shubham's father demanding Rs 2 crore helped us zero in on the four accused,'' he said.

He said Mayur Gavali, Ajay Avchar, Rajesh Shelke and Nitin Kamble, all in the 20-25 age group hailing from Mumbra and Rabale in Thane district, have been arrested, adding that the incident was a fallout of a love affair.

