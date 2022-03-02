Left Menu

Maha: 11 booked for defrauding bank of Rs 3.5 crore in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:52 IST
Maha: 11 booked for defrauding bank of Rs 3.5 crore in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Offences have been registered against 11 persons for allegedly duping a bank of Rs 3.53 crore by fraudulently availing loans in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday. The police have registered eight cases of cheating and forgery committed at Manewada branch of Andhra Bank in Nagpur, an official said.

Based on complaints lodged by a bank manager, the police have registered eight separate cases under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against 11 persons, he said.

According to the police, the accused in these cases had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 3.53 crore by availing loans fraudulently and not repaying the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022