Delhi Police ASI among 6 held for drug trafficking

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An assistant sub inspector of the Delhi Police and his five associates were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Palwal police, around 1,370 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 2 crore was seized and the five arrested included ASI Shoyeb, Asif, Mohammad, Aas Mohammad, Lakhpat and Taufiq, all residents of Nuh and Palwal districts.

The contraband was packed in 44 sacks and hidden under coconuts in a truck that came to Mewat from Odisha, they said.

Shoaib was with the special cell of Delhi Police and escorting the truck in his car, Rajesh Duggal, Superintendent of Police, Palwal said.

We received a tip-off about the marijuana being transported in a truck and put up barricades on the highway near Hodal, Duggal said.

"Our team nabbed all six accused, including a Delhi cop, who revealed that the marijuana was loaded from Raigadar district of Odisha and being taken to Nuh and Palwal districts," Duggal said.

