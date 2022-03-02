Left Menu

Gurugram woman files molestation complaint against colleagues

The woman, who hails from Assam, accused Satish Sharma and Sanjay Chauhan, both her colleagues, of sexual harassment, said a police officer.An FIR has been registered under section 354 molestation of the IPC at Sadar Police Station against both the accused who are absconding now, he said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:31 IST
Gurugram woman files molestation complaint against colleagues
  • Country:
  • India

A woman working with a bakery in Sector 34 has accused two of her colleagues of molesting her, police here said on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed by her, the two men threatened to kill her and get her fired her from job. The woman, who hails from Assam, accused Satish Sharma and Sanjay Chauhan, both her colleagues, of sexual harassment, said a police officer.

An FIR has been registered under section 354 (molestation) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station against both the accused who are absconding now, he said. “It was on February 28 when they started fighting with me and then sexually harassed me. But I was shocked when they not only threatened to kill me but also threatened to get me fired from the job,” the woman said in her complaint, according to the police.

“We are look into the matter and verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Sadar Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022