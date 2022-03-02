Left Menu

Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:33 IST
Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Kishida said he made the pledge during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

He said he also told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in another phone call, that Japan would work closely with Berlin on supporting Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022