Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:33 IST
Japan is ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.
Kishida said he made the pledge during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.
He said he also told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in another phone call, that Japan would work closely with Berlin on supporting Ukraine.
