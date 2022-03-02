Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says

Japan is ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Kishida said he made the pledge during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

He said he also told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in another phone call, that Japan would work closely with Berlin on supporting Ukraine.

