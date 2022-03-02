Ukrainian ambassador receives standing ovation from UK lawmakers
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:41 IST
Ukraine's ambassador to Britain received a standing ovation from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday who applauded him as he watched proceedings from the public gallery.
"We generally do not allow applause in this chamber but on this occasion, the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times," Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle told him.
