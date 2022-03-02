Bulgaria accuses Russian diplomat of alleged spying; general being investigated
Bulgaria's prosecutors said on Wednesday that a Russian diplomat was involved in alleged espionage in the country and that they had informed the foreign ministry. Prosecutors also said a Bulgarian reserve general was being investigated for handing out information considered state secrets to the Russian diplomat.
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's prosecutors said on Wednesday that a Russian diplomat was involved in alleged espionage in the country and that they had informed the foreign ministry. Prosecutors also said a Bulgarian reserve general was being investigated for handing out information considered state secrets to the Russian diplomat. They did not provide details of the timing of the events.
Since 2019, the European Union and NATO member Bulgaria has expelled eight Russian diplomats for suspected spying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- European Union
- Bulgaria
- Russian
- Bulgarian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Norway adds troops to NATO force in Lithuania, sees no spillover risk in Arctic
Norway adds more troops to NATO force in Lithuania
OSCE talks will not replace dialogue with U.S., NATO - Russia
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat