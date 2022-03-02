Left Menu

Bulgaria accuses Russian diplomat of alleged spying; general being investigated

Bulgaria's prosecutors said on Wednesday that a Russian diplomat was involved in alleged espionage in the country and that they had informed the foreign ministry. Prosecutors also said a Bulgarian reserve general was being investigated for handing out information considered state secrets to the Russian diplomat.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:41 IST
Bulgaria accuses Russian diplomat of alleged spying; general being investigated
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's prosecutors said on Wednesday that a Russian diplomat was involved in alleged espionage in the country and that they had informed the foreign ministry. Prosecutors also said a Bulgarian reserve general was being investigated for handing out information considered state secrets to the Russian diplomat. They did not provide details of the timing of the events.

Since 2019, the European Union and NATO member Bulgaria has expelled eight Russian diplomats for suspected spying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022