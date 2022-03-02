Left Menu

Teen boy drowns in stream in Thane's Diva

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a stream in Thane's Diva area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The boy, identified as Kartik Naik, entered the stream in Saba village along with two others and drowned around 2:35pm, Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

