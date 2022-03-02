Left Menu

J&K BJP president speaks to Jammu student stranded in Ukraine

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday spoke to a local medical student stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and told him that he was in touch with his family.Rainas conversation with Nazim Choudhary, a resident of Mendhar sector of JKs Poonch district, was shared on social media.Have you left Kharkiv or are you still there

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday spoke to a local medical student stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and told him that he was in touch with his family.

Raina's conversation with Nazim Choudhary, a resident of Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district, was shared on social media.

''Have you left Kharkiv or are you still there? Don't worry about anything and I am in touch with your family,'' Raina told the MBBS student. Meanwhile, J&K BJP announced helpline numbers -- Arvind Gupta on 9419187131 in Jammu and Manzoor Bhat on 9469000077 in Kashmir -- for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

