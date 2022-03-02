J&K BJP president speaks to Jammu student stranded in Ukraine
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday spoke to a local medical student stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and told him that he was in touch with his family.
Raina's conversation with Nazim Choudhary, a resident of Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district, was shared on social media.
''Have you left Kharkiv or are you still there? Don't worry about anything and I am in touch with your family,'' Raina told the MBBS student. Meanwhile, J&K BJP announced helpline numbers -- Arvind Gupta on 9419187131 in Jammu and Manzoor Bhat on 9469000077 in Kashmir -- for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.
