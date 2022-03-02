Left Menu

Bhagwanth Khuba flags off Jan Aushadhi Rath, Mobile Vans and E-rickshaws

During this event, a gift hamper containing various items of Jan Aushadhi which can be used by the women have been distributed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:23 IST
Bhagwanth Khuba flags off Jan Aushadhi Rath, Mobile Vans and E-rickshaws
All the programmes this year are being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India Shri Bhagwanth Khuba flagged off Jan Aushadhi Rath, Jan Aushadhi Mobile Vans and Jan Aushadhi E-rickshaws from in New Delhi as a part of the weeklong celebration across the country.

The Jan Aushadhi Rath will travel 7 days covering 4-5 States and Vans and E-rickshaws will travel across Delhi up to 7th March to raise awareness at the grassroot level about the benefits of the Pariyojana and Jan Aushadhi generic medicines which are available at affordable prices for all.

On the 2nd Day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations, Matri Shakti Samman programme were organised at 75 locations across the country to honor women of the country. During this event, a gift hamper containing various items of Jan Aushadhi which can be used by the women have been distributed. These events have been attended by women leaders, city mayors, public representatives, and other distinguished women from various walks of life.

All the programmes this year are being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022