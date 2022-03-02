Bhagwanth Khuba flags off Jan Aushadhi Rath, Mobile Vans and E-rickshaws

Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India Shri Bhagwanth Khuba flagged off Jan Aushadhi Rath, Jan Aushadhi Mobile Vans and Jan Aushadhi E-rickshaws from in New Delhi as a part of the weeklong celebration across the country.

The Jan Aushadhi Rath will travel 7 days covering 4-5 States and Vans and E-rickshaws will travel across Delhi up to 7th March to raise awareness at the grassroot level about the benefits of the Pariyojana and Jan Aushadhi generic medicines which are available at affordable prices for all.

On the 2nd Day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations, Matri Shakti Samman programme were organised at 75 locations across the country to honor women of the country. During this event, a gift hamper containing various items of Jan Aushadhi which can be used by the women have been distributed. These events have been attended by women leaders, city mayors, public representatives, and other distinguished women from various walks of life.

All the programmes this year are being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence.

(With Inputs from PIB)