Ukrainian official says Kherson not captured by Russia, fighting continues

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia had not captured Kherson, a southern port city that Russia had earlier said it had seized. Oleksiy Arestovych said fighting continued for the provincial capital of around a quarter of a million people, which sits at the Dnipro river's exit into the Black Sea. Our military and local defenders continue resisting in the city and around it."

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:20 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia had not captured Kherson, a southern port city that Russia had earlier said it had seized.

Oleksiy Arestovych said fighting continued for the provincial capital of around a quarter of a million people, which sits at the Dnipro river's exit into the Black Sea. "The city has not fallen, our side continues to defend," Arestovych told a live briefing broadcast on the website of the president's office. "Fighting in the streets continues."

"Information that Kherson has fallen and so on - that's not true. Our military and local defenders continue resisting in the city and around it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

