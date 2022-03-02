Ukrainian official says Kherson not captured by Russia, fighting continues

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia had not captured Kherson, a southern port city that Russia had earlier said it had seized.

Oleksiy Arestovych said fighting continued for the provincial capital of around a quarter of a million people, which sits at the Dnipro river's exit into the Black Sea. "The city has not fallen, our side continues to defend," Arestovych told a live briefing broadcast on the website of the president's office. "Fighting in the streets continues."

"Information that Kherson has fallen and so on - that's not true. Our military and local defenders continue resisting in the city and around it."

