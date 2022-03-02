World News Roundup: As Russia steps up assault, the fleeing fear for fathers left behind; Russia aims to erase us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says on day 7 of war and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

As Russia steps up assault, the fleeing fear for fathers left behind

Thousands of people fleeing fierce fighting in Ukraine streamed across central European border crossings on Wednesday as Russian troops bombarded Ukrainian cities and looked poised to advance on the embattled capital, Kyiv. Western nations raced to supply humanitarian and military aid while piling pressure on a Russian economy already reeling under sanctions, with U.S. President Joe Biden warning Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader had "no idea what's coming".

Russia aims to erase us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says on day 7 of war

Russia is aiming to erase Ukraine, its history and people, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video on Wednesday as the seventh day of Moscow's invasion of its neighbour started with heavy shelling of the Black Sea port of Mariupol. Moscow switched to strikes on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday and appeared poised for an advance on Kyiv as the West tightened an economic noose around Russia in retaliation.

Bitter experience with U.S. explains Iran's push for sustainable nuclear deal -top official

"Bitter experience" with broken U.S. promises has made it inevitable that Iran will push to defend its interests by securing a reliable nuclear deal, its top security official said on Wednesday, according to the Nour-news website. All parties involved in the talks say progress has been made toward the restoration of a 2015 pact to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, which the United States abandoned in 2018. But both Tehran and Washington have said there are still some significant differences to overcome.

Sandbags and soldiers as Ukraine leader gives interview under siege

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has often done away with the trappings of office in his dealings with the media - offering access to reporters who beat him at table tennis and holding lengthy peacetime press conferences in a food court. On Tuesday afternoon, the extraordinary circumstances of his interview with Reuters and CNN were by necessity, not choice.

U.S. "open" to sanctioning Russian energy sector -White House

The United States is "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that it is weighing the possible impact on global markets and U.S. energy prices. Asked if Washington and its Western allies would impose sanctions on Moscow's energy and gas industry, Psaki told MSNBC in an interview: "We're very open."

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian invasion - Ukrainian emergency service

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday. "Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour," it said in a statement.

Afghan brothers go on trial in Germany for honour killing of sister

Two Afghan brothers suspected of killing their sister for adopting a Western lifestyle went on trial in Berlin on Wednesday, in a case that highlights the violence against women and cultural tensions among some recent migrants to Germany. The defendants, identified as Sayed H. and Seyed H. under German privacy laws, are accused of luring their 34 year-old sister to meet them last July in Berlin and choking her and cutting her throat, the Berlin prosecutor's office said.

Ukrainians say they are fighting on in biggest city yet claimed by Russia

Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of swiftly overthrowing Ukraine's government after nearly a week, Western countries are worried that it is switching to new, far more violent tactics to blast its way into cities it had expected to easily take.

U.S. preparing expanded sanctions against Russian elite, families -WaPost

The United States is preparing to expand sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs, their companies and family members over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the measures. The White House and Treasury Department are preparing a list of people that will overlap some with those sanctions by the European Union on Monday, including Alisher Usmanov, the owner of an iron and steel conglomerate, the Post reported, citing internal deliberations.

Turkey says Russia cancelled Black Sea passage bid upon its request

Russia cancelled a bid to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey's request, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. On Monday, Ankara said it had closed its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under a 1936 pact, allowing it to curb some Russian vessels crossing. The pact exempts vessels returning to their bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)