Ukraine foreign minister says South Korea will take active part in Russia sanctions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had spoken with his South Korean counterpart about South Korea's plan to participate in sanction against Russia.
"The Republic of Korea strongly condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine and plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia," Kuleba said on Twitter.
