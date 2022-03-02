MP: After children stage protest, civic body agrees to shift dumping ground

Children of Gautampura town in Madhya Pradesh have forced the local administration to agree to shift a garbage dump from a residential locality. The town is just 50-km away from Indore, India's cleanest city as per the Union government's rankings. About 100 children on Tuesday took out a protest march against the garbage dump. Local residents have to suffer unbearable stench due to the dumping ground, they complained.

A video of the protest also surfaced on social media.

A day after the protest, Chief Municipal Officer of the Gautampura Municipality Raja Yadav told PTI, “We are going to shift the dumping ground to another place.'' But he also pointed out that the present site was being used for garbage collection for the last 25 years.

Not all garbage ended up in this place as wet and dry waste was segregated and disposed of separately, Yadav added.

He also claimed that some people had encroached upon the land and were now trying to expand their illegal occupation.

