More Russian banks could be removed from SWIFT, Lithuania says
Discussions are ongoing over whether to remove more Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system that underpins global transactions, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference on Wednesday.
The European Union on Monday excluded seven Russian banks from SWIFT.
