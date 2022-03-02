France's highest court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille law courts

France's highest court on Wednesday upheld a ban on barristers wearing the hijab and other religious symbols in Lille law courts, a court official said, a judgment which could set a precedent for the rest of the country.

The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, a 30 year old hijab-wearing French-Syrian lawyer, who had challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille, northern France, banning religious and political markers in courtrooms on the grounds that it was discriminatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)