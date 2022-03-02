Left Menu

France's highest court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille law courts

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-03-2022
France's highest court on Wednesday upheld a ban on barristers wearing the hijab and other religious symbols in Lille law courts, a court official said, a judgment which could set a precedent for the rest of the country.

The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, a 30 year old hijab-wearing French-Syrian lawyer, who had challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille, northern France, banning religious and political markers in courtrooms on the grounds that it was discriminatory.

