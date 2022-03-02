Left Menu

Mariupol mayor reports mass casualties from nonstop Russian attack

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:48 IST
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is suffering mass casualties and a water outage as it defends itself from a nonstop onslaught by Russian forces, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV on Wednesday. "The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people," he said.

He did not provide an exact casualty figure.

