Israel seeks diplomatic end to Ukraine war

Israel's president says his country is helping to push for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine and is offering its services to achieve that.

President Isaac Herzog said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart on Wednesday that Israel is also sending an “unprecedented amount” of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, totaling some 100 tons.

Herzog said the aid is a “moral obligation” and that his country is considering more ways to support the Ukrainian people.

He said a missile attack on the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv “epitomises the huge pain and suffering of people there” and the “terrible tragedy that we're seeing unfolding in front of our eyes.” The Israeli president called the war in Ukraine “an affront to international order.”

