Two employees of water supply dept held for taking bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of the Water Supply Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said. The victim had lodged a complaint with the bureau, alleging that the accused were demanding a bribe in lieu of completing his work.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team arrested store munshi Nand Kishore Bhati while taking a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh, the spokesperson said, adding that department foreman Manakchand Sankhla was also arrested.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

