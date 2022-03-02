Several programmes underway for effective water security: Union min Gajendra Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day 'water conclave' at IIT, Roorkee, saying several programmes are being run by his ministry for effective water management and security. ''Programmes like the Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Gange and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana are aimed at achieving the objectives of availability of safe drinking water to all, effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of water resources and improving water use efficiency,'' he said after inaugurating the event. The event, which will conclude on March 4, focuses broadly on understanding water security and its multiple facets. With water security emerging as a primary tenet in sustainability debate across the globe, the Roorkee Water Conclave is set to address water scarcity, sanitation and sustainable use of water, G Asok Kumar, Director General (DG), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), said. It is the second edition of the Roorkee Water Conclave being organised jointly by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) Roorkee. PTI ALM SRY

