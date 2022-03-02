Left Menu

Haryana women commission inspects female prisoners' conditions in Bhondsi jail

Haryana state commission for women chairperson Renu Bhatia Wednesday visited the Bhondsi jail and reviewed the condition of female prisoners there.During the inspection, Bhatia was informed that at present 69 women prisoners are residing in the jail.She inspected the food and other facilities given to the women prisoners.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana state commission for women chairperson Renu Bhatia Wednesday visited the Bhondsi jail and reviewed the condition of female prisoners there.

During the inspection, Bhatia was informed that at present 69 women prisoners are residing in the jail.

She inspected the food and other facilities given to the women prisoners. While interacting with the women prisoners she also assured them of her full support in and outside the jail for their rehabilitation.

She was informed that prisoners were offered free legal help as per the norms.

At present six children are also residing in the jail, out of which two are school going. Bhatia also interacted with the staff working there about the proper food and basic facilities for these children.

During her visit, a health check-up camp was also organized in the jail premises for the women inmates.

