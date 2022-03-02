Left Menu

Gurugram man gets 5 years' jail for attempting to rape neighbour

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 for attempting to rape of a woman, police here said.The sentence was announced by additional district and session judge Raj Gupta.The incident had happened December 13, 2018, when Amit, the convict, tried to rape his neighbour in Nathupur village.Following her complaint at the DLF Phase-3 Police Station, the accused was arrested the next day and was sent to judicial custody.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:20 IST
Gurugram man gets 5 years' jail for attempting to rape neighbour
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 for attempting to rape of a woman, police here said.

The sentence was announced by additional district and session judge Raj Gupta.

The incident had happened December 13, 2018, when Amit, the convict, tried to rape his neighbour in Nathupur village.

Following her complaint at the DLF Phase-3 Police Station, the accused was arrested the next day and was sent to judicial custody. “My husband is taxi driver and was on duty that night. At late night when I went out to toilet, my neighbour Amit grabbed me from behind and tried to rape me. I raised an alarm but he ran away,” the woman had said in her complaint, according to police. The case was on since then and the accused was lodged in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022