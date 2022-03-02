Sena protests over Guv's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Samarth Ramdas

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday staged a protest in Nashik against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The governor, who made the statement at a function in Aurangabad some days ago, has since then said he uttered the sentence due to limited knowledge on the subject and that he stood corrected.

Among those who took part in the Sena protest at Shalimar Chowk were Lok Sabha MP Hemant Godse.

Traffic was affected in the area for a brief while due to the agitation.

