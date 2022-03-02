Conclude by May 15 Ansals appeals before trial court in Uphaar evidence tampering case:HC

(Eds: REPEATING WITH CORRECTION IN INTRO) New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI)The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted time till May 15 to a trial court here to conclude hearing in appeals by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal against their conviction in the Uphaar fire tragedy evidence tampering case.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who had earlier granted a month, clarified that it would be open to the trial court to approach the high court in case the proceedings are not completed within the deadline and asked it to pass the verdict as expeditiously as possible. The judge observed that the appeals deal with the tampering of judicial record and thus should be heard as expeditiously as possible to ensure that the faith of the public in the judicial system is not eroded and the stigma of desecrating the temple of justice is not attached with the convicted persons for a longer period. The order was passed while dealing with an application by Sushil Ansal for an extension of the one-month deadline set by the high court in its decision passed on February 16 on the pleas by the Ansal brothers for suspension of their seven-year sentence in the case.

Senior counsel Geeta Luthra, appearing for Sushil Ansal, urged the court to grant her four months to prepare and argue the appeal which has a voluminous record. “In the interest of justice, this court deems it (fit) that the hearing of the appeal be concluded before May 15 and the judgement be pronounced as expeditiously as possible after the conclusion. Needless to state that in the eventuality of the appeal not being concluded, it is always open to the learned appellate court to approach this court for further extension of time. It is made clear that no unnecessary adjournment shall be sought by the parties,” the court ordered. “Since the appeal deals with the case relating to tampering of judicial record, this court was of the opinion (in the February 16 order) that the appeal should be heard as expeditiously as possible to ensure that faith of the public in the judicial system is not eroded and at the same time, the stigma of desecrating the temple of justice by tampering of documents is not there on the appellants for a longer period of time,” the court said. Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, appearing for Gopal Ansal, objected to the request for four months for the conclusion of the hearing before the trial court and said that 30 days from today may be granted by the court. The senior lawyer also said that although an appeal was filed before the Supreme Court against the high court order, the same would be withdrawn. Special public prosecutor Dayan Krishnan also opposed granting additional time and submitted that the court had fixed a time frame for expeditiously hearing the appeals as the matter pertained to the judiciary. On February 16, the court had refused to suspend the seven-year jail term awarded to the Ansal brothers and stated that they had been convicted for the offence of tampering with the court records which is extremely serious, and allowing their plea for suspension would “amount to eroding the faith of the public in the judicial system”.

The court had further said that cases, such as the present one, have to be heard at the earliest and if the convicted persons are ultimately found to be innocent, the stigma has to be removed at the earliest and thus requested the concerned appellate court to expeditiously decide the appeals filed by the petitioners within one month by conducting day-to-day hearings if necessary.

Last year, Ansals and former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh Karayat - were awarded a seven-year jail term by a magisterial court and the sessions court had subsequently refused to suspend the sentence and release them on bail.

The plea by the Ansal brothers for suspension of the sentence before the high court was opposed by the Delhi Police and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) which was represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and the magisterial court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals apart from imposing a seven-year term in the case.

The case was lodged on the direction of the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy. PTI ADS RKS RKS RKS

