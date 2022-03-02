Left Menu

Malta halts 'golden passports' for Russians

European Union member Malta says it is suspending the processing of applications from Russian and Belarusian nationals for its so-called golden passport program in the wake of EU sanctions on Russia. The much-criticised program, which grants citizenship or official residence in Malta, was begun as a lucrative source of income for the tiny island nation in 2014.

02-03-2022
European Union member Malta says it is suspending the processing of applications from Russian and Belarusian nationals for its so-called “golden passport” program in the wake of EU sanctions on Russia. The much-criticised program, which grants citizenship or official residence in Malta, was begun as a lucrative source of income for the tiny island nation in 2014. A government statement on Wednesday also noted that nobody who gained citizenship that way has been found to be on the list of sanctioned individuals. It said sanctions now make it impossible to perform due diligence on applicants from Russia and Belarus. Under the program, Maltese passports can be obtained with 600,000 euros (USD 660,000) and three years of residency or 750,000 euros and 12 months of residency, plus a 700,000-euro purchase of property. But investigative reporting in recent years found that the residency requirement wasn't always fully enforced.

