Russian delegation on the way to talks with the Ukrainians -Belta agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:57 IST
A Russian delegation is travelling to a meeting point for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, Belarus' Belta news agency reported ahead of negotiations that are expected to resume later on Wednesday.
Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the southern port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claims to have seized, while Russian air strikes and bombardment caused devastation in cities that Moscow's bogged-down forces have failed to capture.
