Jheeram valley naxal attack: HC dismisses NIA's appeal against trial court's order on second FIR

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging a trial court's order on a second FIR filed in connection with the 2013 Jheeram valley naxal attack.

A division bench of Justices RCS Samant and Arvind Singh Chandel had reserved its order on the NIA's plea on February 2, said Additional Advocate General Sunil Otwani who represented the state government.

On May 25, 2013, naxals attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in Jheeram valley in Darbha area of the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, killing 29 people including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel.

The Bastar police registered a First Information Report at Darbha police station and subsequently the NIA took over the probe. After completing its investigations, the central agency filed a charge-sheet and the trial is underway before a special court for NIA cases.

But on May 26, 2020, after Congress came to power in the state, another FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at Darbha police station. Complainant Jitendra Mudliyar, a Congress leader, demanded that conspiracy aspect of the attack be probed separately.

Mudliyar's father and Congress leader Uday Mudliyar was among those killed in the 2013 massacre.

The NIA moved the special court at Jagdalpur (where trial is going on), seeking to restrain Bastar Police from investigating the fresh FIR. It also wanted the police to hand over all the documents pertaining to the second FIR to itself.

But the special court rejected the NIA's application in August 2020, following which the agency approached the HC.

During the hearing in the HC, NIA's lawyers Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Assistant Solicitor General Ramakant Mishra argued that the trial court's order was against the provisions of the NIA Act 2008.

Section 6(6) of the NIA Act bars a state government from making further investigation in a case which has been transferred to the central agency, they argued.

But the Chhattisgarh government argued that the new FIR was totally different and outside the ambit of the NIA Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)