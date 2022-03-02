Vasundhra Raje’s car hit by another vehicle, ex-CM not hurt: Police

The car of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met with a minor accident on Wednesday evening in the Vidyadhar Nagar area of Jaipur.

Raje was sitting in her vehicle when the accident took place, the police said.

No one, however, was injured in the incident, they said.

Raje was not hurt and is safe, the SHO of Vidhyadhar Nagar police station Virendra Kumar said.

He said Raje's car was hit by another vehicle at a turn due to which a door of her car got damaged.

He said it was hit by a car being driven by another woman. “The girl apologized to Raje who asked her to drive properly. No complaint was lodged by either side, so no case was registered,” the SHO added.

