Four wounded as man attacks French students with knife - media
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:20 IST
- Country:
- France
A man armed with a knife on Wednesday attacked students in the French town of Le Mans, injuring at least four, newspaper Ouest France quoted witnesses as saying.
A suspect was arrested by police, the report said.
Local police were not immediately available for comment.
