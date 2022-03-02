Four wounded as man attacks French students with knife - media

A man armed with a knife on Wednesday attacked students in the French town of Le Mans, injuring at least four, newspaper Ouest France quoted witnesses as saying.

A suspect was arrested by police, the report said.

Local police were not immediately available for comment.

