Four French students wounded in knife attack at Le Mans university - police
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:30 IST
A man armed with a knife and a club attacked and wounded four university students in the French town of Le Mans on Wednesday, police said.
Police said that a suspect has been arrested and that the attack did not appear to have been terrorism-related. Newspaper Ouest France reported that the attack took place at the university's literature faculty.
