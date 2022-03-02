EU ready to financially help Ukrainian refugees host countries p commissioner
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:31 IST
The European Union is ready to financially support Ukrainian refugees and countries hosting them, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday during a visit to the Medyka border crossing in Poland.
