Left Menu

HC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against WhatsApp group admin for allegedly posting morphed pic of PM   Allahabad, March 1 '

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against the admin of a WhatsApp group in which a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly posted.The petitioners contention was that the message was not sent by him and he was only the group admin.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:32 IST
HC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against WhatsApp group admin for allegedly posting morphed pic of PM   Allahabad, March 1 '
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against the admin of a WhatsApp group in which a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly posted.

The petitioner's contention was that the message was not sent by him and he was only the group 'admin'. ''No case against him was made out and the proceeding was liable to be quashed.'' argued the petitioner's counsel. Justice Mohammad Aslam rejected the petition filed by Mohammad Imran Malik who was managing the WhatsAapp group.

The Uttar Pradesh government counsel opposed the petition and said that liability of the sender of the message and that of the 'group admin' is co-extensive and it cannot be said no offence under Section 66 (computer related offences) of the IT Act was made out against the petitioner. The court, while dismissing the petition, observed, ''From the perusal of the record it appears that the applicant was a 'group admin' and he is also a co-extensive member of the group. In view of the above, I do not find any cogent reason to interfere.'' PTI CORR. RAJ RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022