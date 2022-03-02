Left Menu

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review efforts to evacuate Indians in the wake of Ukraine crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:35 IST
PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review efforts to evacuate Indians in the wake of Ukraine crisis. The meeting on the Ukraine issue will begin at 8:30 pm, officials said.

The Prime Minister had also held a level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

On Monday the Prime Minister chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022