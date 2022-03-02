PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review efforts to evacuate Indians in the wake of Ukraine crisis. The meeting on the Ukraine issue will begin at 8:30 pm, officials said.

The Prime Minister had also held a level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

On Monday the Prime Minister chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. (ANI)

