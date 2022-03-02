Two held for raping two minor girls in two different cases: Police

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping two girls -- one a five-year-old and another of 14 years age -- in two different cases in the Murad Nagar area of the district, police said.

The elder girl has alleged rape by four or five other accomplices of the accused, police said, adding it is investigating the matter further. In the first case, a five-year-old girl was lured by her neighbour to his home when she visited a shop near her home to buy something, police said.

Accused Sandip living in the Masuri police station area of Ghaziabad lured the child to his home on the pretext of giving her money and raped her, police said.

The matter was reported to police after the child returned home and narrated her woes to her parents, following which the accused was booked and arrested, police said.

In the second case, accused Babloo abducted the 14-year-old girl on his motorcycle and took her to a sugarcane field by Pipe Line Road in Murad Nagar and raped her there, Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said.

He added that after the girl reached home, she alleged gang-rape by Babloo and her friends following which Babloo was arrested.

The police have begun a probe into the case and are trying to ascertain the identity of other accused in the gang-rape case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)