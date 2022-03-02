CPI(M) received Rs 171.04 Cr in FY 20-21, NPP 69.82L

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received funds to the tune of Rs 171.04 crore and spent Rs 101.80 crore in financial year 2020-21, he party said in its latest annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

The National People's Party, which rules Meghalaya, has shown receipts totalling Rs 69.82 lakh and expenditure of 32.30 lakh, in the documents submitted to the poll panel.

Both are recognised national parties and their annual audited reports for Financial Year 2020-21 were put in public domain on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) helms the government in Kerala, while the NPP is the only party from the Northeast recognised as a national party.

