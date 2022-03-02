Left Menu

Ukrainian deputy minister draws standing ovation at UN rights body

Emine Dzhaparova called for support for Ukraine's draft resolution to set up a U.N. investigation into alleged crimes committed by Russia during its week-old invasion. Dzhaparova said that 352 Ukrainians, including 16 children, had been killed in the conflict, the youngest 18 months old.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:35 IST
Ukrainian deputy minister draws standing ovation at UN rights body
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister drew a standing ovation at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, in contrast to a walk-out a day earlier by more than 100 diplomats during an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Emine Dzhaparova called for support for Ukraine's draft resolution to set up a U.N. investigation into alleged crimes committed by Russia during its week-old invasion. The 47-member state forum is to consider the text on Thursday.

"We are under inhumane attack. But this not time to cry our tears, we will for sure will do after our victory," Dzhaparova said. Dzhaparova said that 352 Ukrainians, including 16 children, had been killed in the conflict, the youngest 18 months old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022