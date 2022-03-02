Left Menu

U.S. envoy to U.N. urges the world to join reprimanding Russia over Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:42 IST
Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday, urging the members of the General Assembly to vote in favor of a resolution that is set to reprimand Moscow over its invasion.

"This is an extraordinary moment. For the first time in 40 years, the Security Council has convened an emergency special session of the General Assembly" Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, ahead of the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

