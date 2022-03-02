Militants kill panchayat member in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Militants shot dead a panchayat member in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.
Mohammad Yaqub Dar, a panch, was shot at and critically injured by the ultras at his residence in Srandoo area, they said.
Dar was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Mohammad Yaqub Dar
- Srinagar
- Kulgam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saqib Saleem starts shooting for last schedule of 'Crackdown 2' in Kashmir
High-tech ergometers to give boost to water-sports in Kashmir valley
Kashmiri student detained for posting objectionable posts about Pulwama attack
Kashmiri student detained for posting objectionable posts about Pulwama attack
Northern Railways makes breakthrough in ambitious Kashmir project