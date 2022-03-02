Militants kill panchayat member in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Militants shot dead a panchayat member in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mohammad Yaqub Dar, a panch, was shot at and critically injured by the ultras at his residence in Srandoo area, they said.

Dar was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)