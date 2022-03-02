Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow remained committed to the demilitarisation of Ukraine and there should be a list of specified weapons that could never be deployed on Ukrainian territory, Russian news agencies reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war
Rouble rises after Moscow says it will keep talking on Ukraine
EMERGING MARKETS-Russian assets jump on reports Moscow-Ukraine tensions de-escalate
Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions
German doctor to test Scholz for COVID-19 on Moscow trip - source