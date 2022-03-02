Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to UP Chief Secretary over electrocution of 4 children in Sambhal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for not providing the appropriate amount of interim relief to the kin of four children who died of electrocution in Sambhal district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for not providing the appropriate amount of interim relief to the kin of four children who died of electrocution in Sambhal district. On the intervention of NHRC in the case of the death of four children due to electrocution, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has paid Rs 5 lakh each as monetary relief to their next of kin.

However, having received no information on the departmental action taken and the grant of criminal proceedings against the negligent public servants, the Commission has issued a summons for the personal appearance of Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh on April 28, 2022, with the requisite reports. However, he shall stand dispensed with the personal appearance if, the requisite report is received on or before April 21, 2022.

The Commission had registered the case on basis of complaints, alleging that four children died due to electrocution when a live wire snapped and fell into a tube-well they were bathing in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh on June 21, 2019. Allegedly, the incident had occurred due to the negligence of the Electricity Department. On the basis of the material on record received from the concerned authorities in response to its notices, the Commission found the allegations as correct and that the personnel of Paschimannchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited were responsible for the incident.

Thereafter, the Commission issued a notice of Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh to show cause why an appropriate amount of interim relief may not be recommended to be paid to the next of kin of each of the four deceased children. He was also asked to submit the details of departmental action taken in the matter and grant of prosecution sanction in the criminal case in the matter. (ANI)

