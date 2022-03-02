Left Menu

Lt Gen RC Tiwari takes charge of Spear Corps

Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, AVSM, SM took over the command of Spear Corps from Lieutenant General JP Mathew, UYSM,AVSM, VSM on Wednesday.The General is an Infantry Officer and was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1987, said PRO Defence Kohima Lt Col Sumit K Sharma in a release.The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:55 IST
Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, AVSM, SM took over the command of Spear Corps from Lieutenant General JP Mathew, UYSM,AVSM, VSM on Wednesday.

The General is an Infantry Officer and was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1987, said PRO (Defence) Kohima Lt Col Sumit K Sharma in a release.

The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He has held several prestigious Command and Staff assignments in conventional as well as Counter-Insurgency operations in India and abroad. He commanded an infantry battalion in Counter Insurgency Operations, Mountain Brigade in High Altitude and Black Cat Division as General Officer Commanding. Prior to taking over this appointment, Lieutenant General RC Tiwari was Chief of Staff in Headquarters South Western Command, Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the new Corps Commander conveyed warm greetings to the people of the North East and wished them peace, tranquillity and prosperity in the times ahead.

