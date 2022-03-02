Left Menu

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:05 IST
Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

Belarus claimed on Wednesday that Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine following which they were placed in a refugee camp in Romania.

Belarus Ambassador to the UN Valentin Rybakov made the remarks while delivering a statement in the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

''On the 26th of February, Polish border guards beat up and turned back into Ukraine a group of around 100 Indian students who then were kindly placed in a refugee camp in Romania,” Rybakov said.

In his speech, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said one Indian national was killed and one Chinese citizen was wounded in the Russian military operation in his country.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military attacked the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022